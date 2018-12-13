Warriors' Draymond Green: Struggles offensively in loss
Green managed just two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and added seven assists, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 25 minutes in the Warriors' 113-93 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.
Green was a complete non-factor on the scoreboard, although he salvaged his final line to an extent with typically strong contributions everywhere else. The seven-year veteran is averaging 3.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steal across 27.0 minutes in his two games since returning from an 11-game absence due to a toe injury while going just 3-for-13 from the field.
