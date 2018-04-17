Warriors' Draymond Green: Struggles with shot in Game 2

Green pitched in nine points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes during Golden State's 116-101 win over the Spurs in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Although he couldn't get much going from the field, Green made his trademark contributions elsewhere on the stat sheet. The energetic forward has actually scuffled with his shot in the first two games of the series, draining only 31.8 percent of his 22 attempts thus far. However, with 8.5 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals over the first pair of contests, Green remains productive from a DFS perspective despite his modest offensive numbers.