Warriors' Draymond Green: Struggles with shot in win

Green totaled eight points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes in the Warriors' 110-93 win over the Grizzlies on Monday.

As usual, Green did enough across the stat sheet to generate a solid stat line, but his sub-par shooting prevented his night from being a much bigger one. The 28-year-old's shot has been rusty since he returned from an 11-game absence due to a toe injury, as he's drained just seven of 24 attempts over his first four games. Green's boards and assists are right back to form, however, as he's now hauled in at least seven rebounds in three of the past four games and dished out seven to 10 dimes in the three contests as well.