Warriors' Draymond Green: Stuffs stat sheet again in Game 5 win
Green accounted for 19 points (9-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 14 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and two blocks across 41 minutes during Golden State's 113-104 win over the Pelicans in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Green closed out the semifinal round in trademark fashion, stuffing the stat sheet for the fifth time in as many games during the series. The six-year veteran hit the 50.0 percent mark from the field for the third time against the Pelicans as well, and his 18 shot attempts was a postseason-high figure. Green is now averaging a stellar 13.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.3 blocks over 37.4 minutes in 10 postseason contests thus far, and his contributions figure to once again be pivotal to the Warriors' chances in the conference finals against the Rockets.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Near triple-double in win over Pels•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Another spectacular line in Game 2 win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Triple-doubles in Game 1 win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Big double-double in victory Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Just misses triple-double in Game 4 loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Fills out stat sheet in trademark fashion•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....