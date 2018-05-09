Warriors' Draymond Green: Stuffs stat sheet again in Game 5 win

Green accounted for 19 points (9-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 14 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and two blocks across 41 minutes during Golden State's 113-104 win over the Pelicans in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Green closed out the semifinal round in trademark fashion, stuffing the stat sheet for the fifth time in as many games during the series. The six-year veteran hit the 50.0 percent mark from the field for the third time against the Pelicans as well, and his 18 shot attempts was a postseason-high figure. Green is now averaging a stellar 13.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.3 blocks over 37.4 minutes in 10 postseason contests thus far, and his contributions figure to once again be pivotal to the Warriors' chances in the conference finals against the Rockets.