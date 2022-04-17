Green logged 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and three blocks across 29 minutes during Saturday's 123-107 win over the Nuggets.

Green was among five Warriors to finish with double-digit scoring in the victory, and he also provided his usual substantial assortment of complementary stats. The versatile forward led the team with nine assists and three blocked shots and even knocked down a three-pointer -- just his third since March 16. Green's ability to contribute in a non-scoring role is part of what makes the Warriors a legitimate title contender.