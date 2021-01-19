Green totaled seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, nine assists and one steal in Monday's victory versus the Lakers.

In typical Green fashion, the forward made an impact without doing much from a scoring perspective, coming close to a triple-double over 31 minutes. Though Green's scoring average (4.3 points per game) is at its lowest mark since his rookie campaign, the versatile veteran has done enough in others areas (5.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.3 steals) to remain a hold in most fantasy leagues.