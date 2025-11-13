Green had six points (1-10 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 27 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 125-120 victory over San Antonio.

Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler led the way for the Warriors in this win against a rising Spurs team, but Green didn't have his best performance. He endured a tough matchup against Victor Wembanyama and was unable to make an impact defensively while also being limited to a poor 1-for-10 shooting performance. Green will aim to bounce back Friday in a rematch against San Antonio, though the matchup against Wembanyama is not favorable for the veteran center due to the difference in size, reach and length between both players.