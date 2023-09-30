Green sprained his left ankle earlier this week and will be out for 3-6 weeks, Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report reports.

Green's ankle injury will likely keep him out for the entire preseason and could cause him to miss the Warriors' season opener on Oct. 24 against the Suns. Kevon Looney will likely start at center in his absence. With the Warriors thin in the frontcourt, Dario Saric, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jonathan Kuminga could also receive increased minutes.