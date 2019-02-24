Warriors' Draymond Green: Suffers ankle sprain

Green sustained a left ankle sprain during Saturday's game against the Rockets.

Green appeared to be in significant pain after he stepped on the foot of teammate DeMarcus Cousins while playing defense during the second half. The 28-year-old won't return to Saturday's game and should be considered questionable for Monday's game at Charlotte until the team provides an additional update.

