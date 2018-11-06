Warriors' Draymond Green: Suffers foot injury, won't return Monday

Green has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right foot contusion.

Green headed to the locker room in the first half after suffering the injury but managed to check back into the game shortly after. However, he remained in the locker room to start the second half and won't take the court for the final two quarters of play. Green missed his lone field-goal attempt and totaled four rebounds, two assists and a block over 14 minutes prior to leaving. Given the nature of the injury, there's a good chance he'll be ready to go for Thursday's contest against Milwaukee.