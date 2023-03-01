Green (knee) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Green has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday after missing the previous two games with a right knee contusion. The former Defensive Player of the Year will likely replace Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup.
