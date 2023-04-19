Green has been suspended for Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round for "stepping on the chest of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis".

Green will miss Game 3 due to an altercation with Sabonis in Game 2, but the league's statement also mentions "Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts" as an additional reason for his suspension. The 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year logged 33 and 31 minutes, respectively, in the first two contests of the series and will be a major loss for a Warriors team looking to shift the momentum in its favor. Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are candidates to receive extended minutes in Green's absence, while both Kevon Looney and Gary Payton will be counted on for increased defensive contributions.