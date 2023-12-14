The NBA announced Wednesday that Green has been suspended indefinitely for striking Jusuf Nurkic in the face during Tuesday's game against the Suns. Green will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play.

Green has now been suspended due to a flagrant foul for the second time this season. Due to his prior history, the veteran forward's punishment will almost certainly be longer than the five games he served for putting Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock on Nov. 14. While there's no timetable for his return, it wouldn't be surprising for Green to be suspended until at least the beginning of 2024. Kevon Looney, Dario Saric, Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis are all candidates to receive extended minutes in his absence.