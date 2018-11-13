Warriors' Draymond Green: Suspended without pay
Green has been suspended without pay for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Green's absence from Tuesday's contest will officially be deemed a suspension after he was involved in a verbal altercation with a few teammates -- including Kevin Durant -- following Monday's loss to the Clippers. Look for Jordan Bell or Andre Iguodala to step into the lineup in place of Green, who should rejoin the starting five for Thursday's game against the Rockets.
