Green has been participating in periodic virtual meetings designed to chart his progress toward reinstatement from his indefinite suspension, and there's a general belief among those involved in the process that the four-time All-Star's ban could cover a range of 11 to 13 games, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Wojnarowski notes that Green's eventual reinstatement will hinge on him continuing to satisfy the markers of progress in those virtual meetings, in addition to the individual counseling sessions he's required to take part in since receiving the indefinite suspension Dec. 13. Green has been described as "open and engaged" in the aftermath of the suspension, and if he takes no backward steps in the counseling process and the 11-to-13-game range proves to be accurate, he could be eligible to play as soon as Jan. 5. While he's under the suspension, Green is allowed to take part in conditioning work and can practice with the Warriors, but it may not be back until next week that he's at the team facility on a full-time basis. The NBA imposed the suspension after Green was ejected for the third time in 15 appearances on the season after he was deemed to have intentionally punched Phoenix's Jusuf Nurkic in a Dec. 12 loss.