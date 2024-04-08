Green went to the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Jazz due to an apparent back injury, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Green appeared to be grabbing near his lower back as he headed toward the locker room Sunday, but the severity of his injury isn't yet clear. However, he returned to the bench area a few minutes later. The Warriors built up a sizable first-half lead, so even if Green returns to Sunday's game, the team could monitor his workload down the stretch.