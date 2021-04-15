Green tallied 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 16 assists, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks during Wednesday's 147-109 win over the Thunder.

Green managed his sixth triple-double of the season during the blowout win, as the veteran dished out at least 16 assists for a third time in 2020-21 while also finishing with a team-high plus-33 in point differential. Although Green is averaging less than seven points per contest for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign, the forward is posting a career best in assists along with improvements in rebounds and steals from a season ago.