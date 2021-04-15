Green picked up 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 16 assists, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks during Wednesday's 147-109 win over the Thunder.

Green managed his sixth triple-double of the season during the blowout win, and he dished out at least 16 assists for a third time in 2020-21 while also finishing with a team-high plus-33 point differential. Although Green is averaging less than seven points per contest for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign, the forward is maintaining fantasy value with his career-high 8.6 assists per game along with improvements in rebounds (6.5) and steals (1.6) from a season ago.