Warriors' Draymond Green: Targeting return early in homestand
Green (toe) is expected to make his return in the first or second game of the Warriors' upcoming homestand, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. The first game is Monday against the Timberwolves.
Green, who will miss a 10th straight game Wednesday, has been ruled out for the remainder of Golden State's road trip, which ends after Friday's tilt against Milwaukee. Signs are pointing to him returning to the lineup soon, however. More information on a specific return date should emerge as the Warriors travel back home.
