Warriors' Draymond Green: Targeting return Wednesday
Green (knee), who's already been ruled out for Monday's preseason tilt with the Suns, said the "plan is" to get back on the floor for Wednesday's exhibition versus the Lakers, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports.
An MRI on Green's knee recently came back negative and it appears he's simply dealing with some minor soreness, so the hope is to have him back in the lineup Wednesday after sitting out Monday's exhibition. According to Mark Medina of Mercury News, Green was seen participating at the end of Monday's morning shootaround, which provides even more optimism that a return from the star big man isn't far off. Look for another update to be provided once the Warriors reconvene for practices later this week.
