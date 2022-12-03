Green produced 13 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's 119-111 victory over Chicago.

Green was up to his usual tricks against Chicago, contributing across the board while taking a backseat on offense. The veteran forward put up only six shots, but he made four of them -- including two three-pointers -- to record double-digit scoring for the fourth straight game (his longest such streak this season). Over that stretch, he's averaging 14.3 points, 7.5 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 three-pointers and 1.8 blocks over 33.3 minutes.