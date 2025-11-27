Green totaled 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 104-100 loss to the Rockets.

it was a vintage performance from the veteran center, and the closest he's come this season to recording his 34th career triple-double. Green has had a little trouble staying on the court of late due to minor ailments, but the Warriors may need to lean on him a little more heavily if Stephen Curry (quadriceps) ends up missing significant time. Over his last five appearances, Green is averaging 9.8 points, 7.6 boards, 7.0 assists, 1.8 blocks, 1.6 threes and 1.0 steals in 31.4 minutes a contest.