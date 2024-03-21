Green ended Wednesday's 137-116 victory over Memphis with 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 24 minutes.

The double-double was just his seventh of the season, although Green did come a handful of assists away from his second triple-double. The veteran center is producing his usual numbers when he's managed to stay on the court this season, and through nine games in March he's averaging 7.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks.