Green racked up 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 132-125 win over the Hornets.

The veteran big came up two dimes shy of his first triple-double of the season, and the 34th of his career. Green's production has been erratic since he returned from a three-game absence earlier this month to a attend to a personal matter, scoring in double digits just three times in the last eight games while averaging 9.9 points, 5.8 boards, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 threes over that stretch.