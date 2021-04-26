Green totaled eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 14 rebounds, 13 assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 117-113 victory over the Kings.

Green fell one basket short of a triple-double in the victory, continuing what has been a resurgent season for the veteran. Despite seeing his scoring responsibilities dwindle, Green has remained a mid-round player thanks to his ability to contribute across the board. Barring any setbacks, he should be a key factor down the stretch, no matter your fantasy format.