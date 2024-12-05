The Warriors announced Thursday that an MRI on Green's calf came back clean, and he could return to action for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves.
While Green has avoided a serious injury, he has already been ruled out for Thursday's contest against Houston. Until the 34-year-old forward is able to suit up, Jonathan Kuminga will likely continue to receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will not play Thursday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Set to receive MRI•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Siting out Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Considered doubtful for Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Hands out seven dimes Saturday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Gets sixth technical in loss•