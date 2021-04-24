Green scored only two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) but added 19 assists and 12 rebounds in 33 minutes during Friday's win over the Nuggets.

With Stephen Curry blowing up again, Green focused his efforts on getting the ball to Curry and shutting down Nikola Jokic, and he largely succeeded at both tasks. The 19 dimes tied Green's career high, and over the last 11 games he's recorded double-digit assists more often than double-digit points, averaging 7.5 points, 7.1 boards, 9.8 assists and 2.3 steals over that stretch.