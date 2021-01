Green recorded 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 130-108 win over the Timberwolves.

Green's 10 points matched his season high, highlighting the fact that he can't be trusted as a scorer at this point in his career. On the season, he's averaging 5.0 points on 35.4 percent shooting. However, he is providing peripheral stats: 6.6 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 26.5 minutes per game.