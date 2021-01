Green recorded 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 130-108 win over the Timberwolves.

Green's 10 points matched his season high, and at this point in his career, he can't be trusted to score reliably. On the season, he's averaging 5.0 points on 35.4 percent shooting. What he is providing is peripheral stats, with Green averaging 6.6 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 26.5 minutes.