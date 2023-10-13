Green was spotted getting a workout in following Friday's morning shootaround and is scheduled to be re-evaluated Monday, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It looked like Green was simply getting some shots up during his workout, but it's still encouraging to see him participating in basketball activities already. The defensive-minded forward sprained his ankle ahead of training camp and was expected to miss 3-6 weeks, but the Warriors have been adamant Green will be ready for the regular-season opener against the Suns on Oct. 24.
