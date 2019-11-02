Warriors' Draymond Green: To have minutes closely monitored

Coach Steve Kerr stated Friday that the Warriors will carefully watch Green's workload throughout the season, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

As the only healthy star remaining on Golden State, the team is making a conscious effort early on to not overwork the Michigan State product. Eric Paschall or Marquese Chriss could see a slight uptick in minutes as a result, though it's unclear as to how much the Warriors will limit Green at this point.