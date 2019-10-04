Warriors' Draymond Green: To play about 20 minutes Saturday

Green, along with Steph Curry, is expected to see about 20 minutes during Saturday's preseason opener against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Coach Steve Kerr will try to get Green back into form without overexerting him unnecessarily. Green saw fewer than 30 minutes on 22 occasions last season, averaging 5.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and a combined 1.9 steals/blocks in those matchups.