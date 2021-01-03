Green is expected to play around 24 minutes in Sunday's game against the Blazers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Green made his debut against the Blazers on Friday and saw 18 minutes of action, finishing scoreless with four points and four assists. He'll have his workload bumped up a bit Sunday as the Warriors head into the first night of a back-to-back. At this point, it's unclear if Green will be held out for rest purposes Monday against the Kings.