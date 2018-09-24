Warriors' Draymond Green: To remain at power forward, primarily

Coach Steve Kerr said Monday that he doesn't plan to start Green at center this season, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. "The one thing I can tell you for sure is Draymond won't be our starting center," Kerr said. "I won't start small."

Kerr declined to elaborate on who would start at center, saying only that Jordan Bell, Kevon Looney and Damian Jones are all in contention for the spot vacated by the departures of Zaza Pachulia and JaVale Mcgee. While Green will undoubtedly spend some time at the five in certain alignments -- as he has for the past several seasons -- the Warriors typically prefer to save that strategy for situations in which they truly need it. As a result, expect Bell, Looney and Jones to each get some run at center until DeMarcus Cousins returns from a torn Achilles.