Warriors' Draymond Green: To remain at power forward, primarily
Coach Steve Kerr said Monday that he doesn't plan to start Green at center this season, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. "The one thing I can tell you for sure is Draymond won't be our starting center," Kerr said. "I won't start small."
Kerr declined to elaborate on who would start at center, saying only that Jordan Bell, Kevon Looney and Damian Jones are all in contention for the spot vacated by the departures of Zaza Pachulia and JaVale Mcgee. While Green will undoubtedly spend some time at the five in certain alignments -- as he has for the past several seasons -- the Warriors typically prefer to save that strategy for situations in which they truly need it. As a result, expect Bell, Looney and Jones to each get some run at center until DeMarcus Cousins returns from a torn Achilles.
More News
Warriors' Draymond Green: Solid performance despite limited numbers•
Warriors' Draymond Green: Near double-double in Game 3 victory•
Warriors' Draymond Green: Relatively quiet in Game 2 win•
Warriors' Draymond Green: Across the board production in Game One victory•
Warriors' Draymond Green: Not on injury report•
Warriors' Draymond Green: Sprains ankle in Game 7 win•
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...