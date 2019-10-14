Warriors' Draymond Green: To rest Monday
Green will be held out of Monday's game against the Lakers for rest purposes, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green will get the day off Monday. Look for Eric Paschall and Omari Spellman to see extended run in Green's absence. Coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Green will return to action for Wednesday's rematch against the Lakers.
