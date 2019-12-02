Warriors' Draymond Green: To sit out Monday

Green will be rested for Monday's game against Atlanta, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

With Golden State heading into the second game of a back-to-back, Green will get the night off as the organization continues to manage his workload in what's looking more and more like a lost season. Green started Sunday's loss to Orlando and had 11 points and seven assists in 23 minutes. The Warriors will get Kevin Looney back from injury Monday, so expect him to account for a chunk of the available minutes.