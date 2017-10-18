Warriors' Draymond Green: To undergo MRI on Wednesday
Green (knee) is set to undergo an MRI on Wednesday, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
Green suffered a left knee strain late in the third quarter of Tuesday's season opener against the Rockets. With an MRI, the team and Green should learn more about the injury, helping determine a rehab process and timetable for return.
