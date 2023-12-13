Green was assessed for a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected from Tuesday's game versus the Suns with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter after swinging his right hand at Jusuf Nurkic, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Green tallied two points, two rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes before being ejected from Tuesday's contest. The veteran forward has now been tossed from his third game this season. Due to the dangerous nature of Green's strike towards Nurkic's face and his previous history, a league office review could lead to another suspension.