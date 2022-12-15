Green was ejected from Wednesday's 125-119 loss to the Pacers after totaling one point (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 27 minutes.

The veteran forward typically contributes in secondary categories even when he isn't chipping in much offense, but Green couldn't make any kind of impact in this one before picking up a second technical foul and getting tossed in the fourth quarter for jawing at the refs. It's possible the ankle soreness he's been playing through is a bigger issue than he's been letting on, but with Stephen Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (groin) both banged up right now, the Warriors may not be able to afford to give Green a rest any time soon.