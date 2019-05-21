Warriors' Draymond Green: Triple-double again in decisive win

Green delivered 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and two blocks across 43 minutes during the Warrior's 119-117 overtime win over the Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Monday.

As he did all series, Green stepped up his contributions across the stat sheet in sensational fashion and joined Stephen Curry to become the only pair of teammates to ever triple-double in the same playoff game. The energetic forward finished the conference finals with back-to-back triple-doubles and generated at least a double-double in each of the four contests. With Kevin Durant's (calf) status, as well as that of Andre Iguodala (calf) and DeMarcus Cousins (quadriceps), very much up in the air at the moment, Green should continue logging heavy usage against either the Bucks or Raptors in the upcoming Finals.

