Warriors' Draymond Green: Triple-double again in decisive win
Green delivered 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and two blocks across 43 minutes during the Warrior's 119-117 overtime win over the Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Monday.
As he did all series, Green stepped up his contributions across the stat sheet in sensational fashion and joined Stephen Curry to become the only pair of teammates to ever triple-double in the same playoff game. The energetic forward finished the conference finals with back-to-back triple-doubles and generated at least a double-double in each of the four contests. With Kevin Durant's (calf) status, as well as that of Andre Iguodala (calf) and DeMarcus Cousins (quadriceps), very much up in the air at the moment, Green should continue logging heavy usage against either the Bucks or Raptors in the upcoming Finals.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Big triple-double in win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Second straight strong effort•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-doubles in Game 1 victory•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Fouls out late in Game 5 victory•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-doubles despite Game 4 loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Triple-double recorded in loss•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...