Green tallied 16 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's win against the Rockets.

The 31-year-old now has three triple-doubles on the season, with two of those coming over the last three games. Green isn't providing much in the way of points this season, but he's averaging a career-best 8.4 assists through 35 games this season. As long as the Warriors stay in playoff contention, Green should continue seeing 30-plus minutes a game while providing elite assists, rebounds and steals along with low-end points.