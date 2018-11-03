Warriors' Draymond Green: Triple-double watch Friday
Green tallied nine points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 assists, nine rebounds, three blocks, and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 116-99 victory over the Timberwolves.
This was about as Green a line as you could get, filling the boxscore but only scoring in single-digits. He continues to rack up across the board production on both ends of the floor, helping the Warriors to a 9-and-1 record. His lack of points somewhat masks his overall value and while he is not for everyone, those that have rostered him have to be very pleased with his season so far.
