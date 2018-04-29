Warriors' Draymond Green: Triple-doubles in Game 1 win
Green generated 16 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and two blocks across 30 minutes during Golden State's 123-101 win over the Pelicans in Game 1 of their Western Conference second-round playoff series.
The energetic forward was outstanding while helping the Warriors get the series off to a spectacular start. Green posted his third straight game with double-digit boards, while his assist total equaled his best of the postseason thus far. The 28-year-old's 55.6 percent success rate from the floor was also his highest of the playoffs, and he'll look to continue churning out similarly impressive production when Golden State attempts to take a 2-0 lead in Tuesday's Game 2.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Big double-double in victory Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Just misses triple-double in Game 4 loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Fills out stat sheet in trademark fashion•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Struggles with shot in Game 2•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Chips in across the board Saturday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Four points in limited action•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....