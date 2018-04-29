Warriors' Draymond Green: Triple-doubles in Game 1 win

Green generated 16 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and two blocks across 30 minutes during Golden State's 123-101 win over the Pelicans in Game 1 of their Western Conference second-round playoff series.

The energetic forward was outstanding while helping the Warriors get the series off to a spectacular start. Green posted his third straight game with double-digit boards, while his assist total equaled his best of the postseason thus far. The 28-year-old's 55.6 percent success rate from the floor was also his highest of the playoffs, and he'll look to continue churning out similarly impressive production when Golden State attempts to take a 2-0 lead in Tuesday's Game 2.