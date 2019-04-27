Warriors' Draymond Green: Triple-doubles in Game 6 win

Green furnished 16 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists and four blocks across 37 minutes during the Warrior's 129-110 win over the Clippers in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Friday.

Green's troublesome wrist was a distant memory Friday, as the energetic forward exploded for an outstanding all-around performance. The 29-year-old took a series-high 14 attempts and also set a new high-water mark with his rebounding total. Green actually scored in double digits in four of the six games against the Clippers, providing a tangible reminder of his ability to contribute offensively when called upon while still providing strong contributions across the rest of the stat sheet. He'll look to continue generating a similar caliber of production in the semifinal round versus the Rockets.