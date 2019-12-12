Warriors' Draymond Green: Triple-doubles in loss

Green posted 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 assists, 10 rebounds and four steals in 39 minutes Wednesday against the Warriors.

Green posted his second triple-double of the season as he also topped double-digits for the second-straight game. Green seems to have found his groove after struggling through injury and poor performances for much of the first quarter of the season. Over his past three games, the veteran forward's averaging 13.0 points, 7.3 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.3 blocks in 34.0 minutes.