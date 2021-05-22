Green notched 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 16 rebounds, 10 assists, a steal and a block across 45 minutes in Friday's overtime loss against the Grizzlies.

Green recorded his second triple-double over his last four games and once again did a marvelous job of filling out the stat sheet, but his efforts were not enough to avoid Golden State's defeat. The versatile forward, who's a candidate to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, closes out another strong season since he averaged career-high marks in both assists (8.9) and steals (1.7), while also putting up 7.1 rebounds and 7.0 points per game. It's the second straight season he scores under 10 points per game, but Green provides enough value across the board in other categories to remain valuable across all formats.