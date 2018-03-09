Warriors' Draymond Green: Triple-doubles in Thursday's comeback
Green produced 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and two blocks across 36 minutes in Thursday's 110-107 win over the Spurs.
The dynamic forward took it up a notch with Stephen Curry (ankle) exiting the game in the first quarter, leading to his first triple-double since Jan. 4. Green also contributed a go-ahead putback with 1:33 remaining that gave the Warriors a 107-105 lead they wouldn't relinquish. The six-year veteran now has double-digit scoring efforts in six of his last seven contests, and he should be primed for another dose of heavy usage against the Trail Blazers on Friday night with Curry already ruled out.
