Warriors' Draymond Green: Triple-doubles in Thursday's victory
Green recorded 17 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes during a 124-114 win over the Rockets on Thursday.
Green picked up his second triple-double of the season in a phenomenal all-around performance. The 14 rebounds marked a new season high and he also chipped in some defensive stats. The eight free throw attempts also matched a season high for Green, as he was slightly more aggressive with Kevin Durant (calf) sidelined.
