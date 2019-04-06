Warriors' Draymond Green: Turns in stellar final line
Green recorded 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block over 36 minutes Friday against Cleveland.
Green contributed in every category and most noticeably finished with 20 points for the first time all season. The former Spartan is in line to finish the 2018-2019 campaign with his lowest scoring average since the 2013 season (7.2 points over 63 matchups), although he typically is most valuable for the Warriors on the boards and on the defensive end of the court.
