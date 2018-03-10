Warriors' Draymond Green: Underwhelms in loss
Green recorded just seven points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 125-108 loss to Portland.
Green was expected to see an increase in his usage but finished the game with just seven points on seven field-goal attempts. Owners would have been hoping for more with Steph Curry (ankle) missing from the game but Green just didn't have it going, especially on the offensive end. The Warriors get a night off before traveling to Minnesota to face the struggling Timberwolves. Green will look to bounce back in what could be another high-scoring encounter.
